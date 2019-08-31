Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)

As Biotechnology companies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.68 N/A -0.50 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 59.87% at a $120 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.21% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.