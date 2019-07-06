Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.66 N/A -0.50 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 19.73 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, with potential upside of 39.80%. Competitively the consensus price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 2.04% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 32% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Athenex Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.