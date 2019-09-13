Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.62 N/A -0.50 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.61 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $119, with potential upside of 61.49%. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 506.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.