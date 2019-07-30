Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.54 N/A -0.50 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 41.69% at a $114.64 average target price. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6.83, while its potential upside is 169.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.1%. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.