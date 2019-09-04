Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.42 N/A -0.50 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential is 76.99% at a $129.75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bearish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.