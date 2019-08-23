Comparison of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 8.77 N/A -0.50 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.73% and an $115.71 average target price. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 169.80% and its average target price is $10.9. The results provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.