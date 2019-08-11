Comparison of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLineRx Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioLineRx Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioLineRx Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioLineRx Ltd. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.13% and 10.4% respectively. About 3.46% of BioLineRx Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year BioLineRx Ltd. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioLineRx Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.