Comparison of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 17.12 N/A 0.16 122.24 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 14.42 N/A -0.83 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Risk and Volatility

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 2.41 beta which is 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioLife Solutions Inc. is 13 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Predictive Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.17% and an $21 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.7% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares and 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Predictive Oncology Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.