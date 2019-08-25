Comparison of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

We will be comparing the differences between BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions Inc. 18 16.72 N/A 0.16 122.24 Cantel Medical Corp. 75 3.96 N/A 1.54 59.88

Table 1 highlights BioLife Solutions Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cantel Medical Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BioLife Solutions Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cantel Medical Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioLife Solutions Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 8.5% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 10% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cantel Medical Corp.’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13. On the competitive side is, Cantel Medical Corp. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cantel Medical Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioLife Solutions Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.75% and an $21 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioLife Solutions Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 89.3% respectively. About 2.8% of BioLife Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cantel Medical Corp. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioLife Solutions Inc. -4.12% 9.66% 11% 45.24% 7.5% 58.52% Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95%

For the past year BioLife Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cantel Medical Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BioLife Solutions Inc. beats Cantel Medical Corp.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.