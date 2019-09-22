Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1139.23 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.71% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 25.8% respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was less bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.