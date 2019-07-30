Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 12 41.75 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 80.95% for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. with consensus target price of $78.17. Competitively Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, with potential upside of 48.31%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has weaker performance than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.