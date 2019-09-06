Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.41% and an $78.17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 54.6%. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.