Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.07 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Aptinyx Inc. which has a 23.4 Current Ratio and a 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$78.17 is Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 105.55%. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 248.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.