Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

We are comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 48 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Its rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is $79.17, with potential upside of 80.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 23.1%. About 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was more bullish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.