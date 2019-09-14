Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.21% and an $78.17 consensus target price. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 507.64% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 69.9%. About 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.