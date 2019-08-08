Comparison of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 96.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $78.17. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $44, with potential upside of 1,592.31%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.