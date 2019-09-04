Comparison of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 247 2.85 N/A 27.00 8.81 NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 20.5% NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Biogen Inc. is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. NanoViricides Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Biogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, NanoViricides Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. NanoViricides Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biogen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biogen Inc. and NanoViricides Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 1 12 6 2.32 NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biogen Inc.’s upside potential is 24.56% at a $270.84 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biogen Inc. and NanoViricides Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 5.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Biogen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.05% of NanoViricides Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -1.42% 0.99% 3.63% -27.46% -28.25% -20.97% NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75%

For the past year Biogen Inc. had bearish trend while NanoViricides Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biogen Inc. beats NanoViricides Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.