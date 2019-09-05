Comparison of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Both Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 727.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.