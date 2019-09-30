Comparison of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

We will be comparing the differences between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 1 0.00 9.33M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Midatech Pharma Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 72,304,439.75% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 732,914,375.49% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. Competitively, Midatech Pharma Plc has 32.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Biofrontera AG beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.