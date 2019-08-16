Comparison of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biofrontera AG and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 20.6% respectively. Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders are 0.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.