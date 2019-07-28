Comparison of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

As Biotechnology companies, Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biofrontera AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $78.17 average target price and a 75.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 87.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares. About 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.