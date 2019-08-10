Comparison of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Both Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.12 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Biofrontera AG and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biofrontera AG and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 385.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Biofrontera AG beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.