Comparison of Biofrontera AG (BFRA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Since Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Biofrontera AG and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Biofrontera AG and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 292.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 3 of the 4 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.