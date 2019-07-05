Comparison of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

We will be comparing the differences between BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 6.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.17% and an $7.4 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.