Comparison of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential is 53.85% at a $7.4 average target price. Competitively the average target price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, which is potential 285.60% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.