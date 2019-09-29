Comparison of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,543,769,539.97% -118.3% -34.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.