Comparison of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

We will be comparing the differences between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 28.86 N/A -1.00 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 359.87% and an $13.75 average target price. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has an average target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 207.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.