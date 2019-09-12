Comparison of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.20 N/A -1.00 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.21 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 344.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.