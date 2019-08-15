Comparison of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

As Biotechnology companies, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 25.89 N/A -1.00 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 409.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.