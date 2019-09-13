Comparison of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.17 N/A -7.15 0.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.96 N/A 0.06 61.09

In table 1 we can see Biocept Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Biocept Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Biocept Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.92. Enzo Biochem Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biocept Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Enzo Biochem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Biocept Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biocept Inc. has a 248.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Biocept Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.23% are Biocept Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.45% of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year Biocept Inc. was less bullish than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

Enzo Biochem Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.