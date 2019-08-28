Comparison of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.19 N/A 3.10 67.86 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 114.43 N/A 4.52 1.73

Demonstrates Bio-Techne Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bio-Techne Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bio-Techne Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average target price is $250, while its potential upside is 32.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.