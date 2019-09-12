Comparison of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

This is a contrast between Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.41 N/A 3.10 67.86 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 20.43 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus target price is $270, while its potential upside is 37.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.