Comparison of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 19,496,369.53% 11% 6.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,816,639,553.80% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bio-Techne Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 42.35% at a $270 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.