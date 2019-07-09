Comparison of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

This is a contrast between Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 284 4.10 N/A 12.10 24.34 DexCom Inc. 132 11.76 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of DexCom Inc. is $157, which is potential 7.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04% DexCom Inc. 2.76% 2.12% -18.49% -18.71% 38.15% 1.41%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has stronger performance than DexCom Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats DexCom Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.