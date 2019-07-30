Comparison of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

This is a contrast between Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 291 4.17 N/A 17.13 17.18 PerkinElmer Inc. 93 3.80 N/A 2.20 40.05

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PerkinElmer Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PerkinElmer Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 28.3% 20.5% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PerkinElmer Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

4.5 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Its rival PerkinElmer Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s consensus target price is $343.33, while its potential upside is 6.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.6% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares and 97.7% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -0.73% -4.04% 12.44% 6.49% 2.6% 26.75% PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has stronger performance than PerkinElmer Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.