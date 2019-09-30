Comparison of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Both Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 15 0.00 123.80M -0.34 0.00 Synacor Inc. 1 -0.29 29.58M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bilibili Inc. and Synacor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 852,030,282.17% -11.6% -7.6% Synacor Inc. 2,056,737,588.65% -14.5% -8.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Bilibili Inc. and Synacor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synacor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bilibili Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.17% and an $19.8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bilibili Inc. and Synacor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 44.1%. Bilibili Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.12%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Synacor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. has 3.84% stronger performance while Synacor Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Synacor Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.