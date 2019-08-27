Comparison of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

This is a contrast between Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 226 4.73 N/A 6.97 34.28

Table 1 demonstrates Bilibili Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bilibili Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.00% 23.9% 9.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 9 3.00

Bilibili Inc.’s upside potential is 42.55% at a $19.8 average target price. IAC/InterActiveCorp on the other hand boasts of a $298.22 average target price and a 17.76% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bilibili Inc. seems more appealing than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bilibili Inc. and IAC/InterActiveCorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 99%. About 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% IAC/InterActiveCorp -2.15% 7.66% 6.24% 14.78% 64.26% 30.6%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. has weaker performance than IAC/InterActiveCorp

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through six segments: Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications, Publishing, and Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, which enables a user to establish a profile and review other peopleÂ’s profiles in 42 languages; and non-dating services, including educational test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The HomeAdvisor segment offers consumer services, such as matching and on-demand services in categories ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects; online True CostGuide that provides project cost information; an online library, which comprise articles about home improvement, repair, and maintenance; and tools that assist consumers with the research, planning, and management of their projects. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform and tools to share, manage, distribute, and monetize content online; Websites and properties; and YouTube channels. This segment also provides production and producer services for unscripted and scripted television, feature film, and digital content; and fitness and workout videos through various platforms. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various desktop applications that offer users the ability to access search services and engage in various other activities online; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. This segment provides About.com, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, CityGrid, and ASKfm. The Other segment operates ShoeBuy, an Internet retailer of footwear and related apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.