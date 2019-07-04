Comparison of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Autohome Inc. 90 0.00 N/A 3.53 29.51

Demonstrates Bilibili Inc. and Autohome Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4% Autohome Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 21.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and Autohome Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Autohome Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$20 is Bilibili Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 20.26%. Autohome Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.67 consensus price target and a 6.04% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Bilibili Inc. appears more favorable than Autohome Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bilibili Inc. and Autohome Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.9% and 54.1%. About 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44% Autohome Inc. -2.66% -2.44% 28.81% 51.65% -0.36% 33.09%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. has weaker performance than Autohome Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Autohome Inc. beats Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.