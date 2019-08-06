Comparison of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 121 0.37 N/A 14.31 6.35 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 21 0.88 N/A 1.52 11.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Biglari Holdings Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Biglari Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares and 49.1% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. was less bearish than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.