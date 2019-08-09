Comparison of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Both Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 120 0.44 N/A 14.31 6.35 RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 2 3.33 N/A 0.17 14.68

Table 1 demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Biglari Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biglari Holdings Inc. and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 62.8% 30.4%

Risk and Volatility

Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biglari Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.4% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.45% are RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. -5.28% -14.92% 58.86% 139.05% 60.9% 186.04%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has -20.06% weaker performance while RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. has 186.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in two segments, Franchising and Food and Supply Distribution; and Company-Owned Restaurants. The companyÂ’s buffet restaurants, which are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services. Its delco restaurants provide delivery and carryout services that are located in shopping centers or other in-line retail developments. The companyÂ’s Express restaurants serve customers through various non-traditional points of sale that are located in convenience stores, food courts, college campuses, airport terminals, travel plazas, athletic facilities, or other commercial facilities. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. also operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under the Pie Five Pizza Company or Pie Five trademark. As of September 25, 2017, it owned, operated, and franchised approximately 300 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pizza Inn Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in January 2015. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in The Colony, Texas.