Comparison of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 634 0.36 N/A 89.51 6.25 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 47 0.73 N/A 2.27 20.81

Table 1 demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Biglari Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

On the other hand, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s potential upside is 53.21% and its consensus target price is $61.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.14% -13.42% -28.32% -43.96% -4.88% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -6.01% 2.81% -11.26% -28.43% -9.04% -6.64%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.