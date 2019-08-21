Comparison of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 13.02 N/A -1.46 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and resTORbio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, resTORbio Inc. which has a 31.4 Current Ratio and a 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and resTORbio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 142.78% at a $18.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats resTORbio Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.