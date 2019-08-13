Comparison of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.70 N/A -1.46 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.07 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 148.93% and an $18.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 40.1%. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.