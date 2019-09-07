Comparison of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 175.37% and an $18.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 79.30% and its consensus target price is $129.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.