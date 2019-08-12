Comparison of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.70 N/A -1.46 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.43 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 148.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 55.1%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.