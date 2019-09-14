Comparison of BHP Group (BHP) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 53 2.93 N/A 3.32 16.56 Covia Holdings Corporation 3 0.21 N/A -2.85 0.00

Demonstrates BHP Group and Covia Holdings Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BHP Group and Covia Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BHP Group are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Covia Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. BHP Group can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BHP Group and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Covia Holdings Corporation’s potential downside is -6.72% and its average target price is $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BHP Group and Covia Holdings Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 27.8%. Insiders held 5.4% of BHP Group shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year BHP Group had bullish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BHP Group beats Covia Holdings Corporation.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.