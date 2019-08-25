Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 229.21 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 4.9%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neuralstem Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.