Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.74 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 8.7% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.