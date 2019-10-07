Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|8.33M
|-2.12
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|22.05M
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|46,536,312.85%
|0%
|0%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|730,688,935.28%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 8.7% respectively. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Comparatively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
