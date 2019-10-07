Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 22.05M -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 46,536,312.85% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 730,688,935.28% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 8.7% respectively. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Comparatively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.