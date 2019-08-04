Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.55 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.